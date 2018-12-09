Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Wednesday's rains did not stop members of the community from celebrating progress being made at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Their annual State of the University address was held Wednesday. Current and potential donors were invited to the campus to see how their contributions are making a difference in the lives of students who call the Island University home.

Just over the past two years, the University has grown by more than 10,000 students.

"We continue to grow in every different area on campus, not only in quantity but also quality, which I think is incredibly important," TAMUCC President Kelly Quintanilla said. "We want to have an unparalleled commitment to every student's success, so that no matter how big we become every student is treated as a valued individual."

The University is looking at adding new degrees to their engineering department including a degree in civil and industrial engineering. They are also growing with the addition of their newest building, Tidal Hall, which will house their new life sciences department.

