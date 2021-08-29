TAMU-CC students take initiative to keep their campus looking spick and span

The Student Volunteer Connection is a student organization that motivates TAMU-CC students to be active in their community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of 40 TAMU-CC students put on their gloves, grabbed their trash bags, and volunteered yesterday morning to keep their campus beautiful.

"What makes me come out here for SVC is just to make our campus a more beautiful place than it already is,” said TAMU-CC student Meagan Pendleton.

SVC hosts a campus clean up event twice a year. The cleanup also gives new students the opportunity to get accustomed to their new campus and make new friends.