TAMU-CC students take initiative to keep their campus looking spick and span

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of 40 TAMU-CC students put on their gloves, grabbed their trash bags, and volunteered yesterday morning to keep their campus beautiful.
The Student Volunteer Connection is a student organization that motivates TAMU-CC students to be active in their community.
"What makes me come out here for SVC is just to make our campus a more beautiful place than it already is,” said TAMU-CC student Meagan Pendleton.
SVC hosts a campus clean up event twice a year. The cleanup also gives new students the opportunity to get accustomed to their new campus and make new friends.
For more information on the organization and its mission, check out https://tamucc.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/svc.