CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students rely on the Regional Transportation Authority bus system to get to and from school. That's why their new flex program has been a hit with students who depend on the bus.

Students said they love the flex plan because it gives them the ability to be able to make a simple phone call and be able to head over to Wal-Mart or H-E-B and do some shopping, and then get back on the bus.

The flex program is given its name because students who ride the bus can have the driver take them to places other than just college.

"It was pretty easy. You call the number they gave you over there, or you tell them the bus stop you're at. They'll go ahead and take you wherever you need to go. You can do it again before you want to leave. There are buses that go downtown H-E-B, Wal-Mart. It's pretty convenient for people who don't have a car and stuff or who want to save gas," student Roberto Ames said.

The regular RTA buses are not part of the flex route, but residents can make connections whether they are a student or not.

"I think it's really convenient if you don't bring a car. I have my car, but I still don't know how to drive on the highway. It's a lot easier to call and get picked up than having to worry about how to get back," student Oyasmine Rangel said.

"It was easy because all you have to do is to make a phone call. If you're here at Momentum Village, it comes automatically, so you don't even have to call, and it goes well with the 60 shuttle because if you missed that, you still have the flex bus," student Madison Adkins said.

According to RTA officials, the flex program is working out well so far.

"I think the students are moving forward and enjoying it. Hopefully, in the future, we'll have an app that will let them text us and let us know. Right now they have to make a phone call," RTA marketing director Rita Patrick said.

The RTA is absorbing the majority of the costs of the program. Currently, RTA is averaging about 200 calls a day for this service.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: