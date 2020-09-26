TAMU-CC Political Science majors awarded $2,000 grant for educating others on the importance of voting

The students submitted a video and social media post to develop plans to increase campus and community civic voting participation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of Political Science majors from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi were awarded a $2,000 grant for their work on educating others on campus about the importance of voting.

"Every vote counts and your voice matters." A message that won a group of students at Texas A&M Corpus Christi a $2,000 grant from the Texas Voting Summit out of Austin.

"Our future is ahead of us. We're young but we're also not that young. We are the next generation of leaders in this country," said Colleen Grace, a sophomore Political Science major at TAMUCC.

For the summit, the students submitted a video and social media post to develop plans to increase campus and community civic voting participation. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fulfilling this task meant creating a vote safe kit.

"We're not actually able to hand out voter registration cards and ask people 'are you registered?' said Emily Maldonado, a senior Political Science major.

"The vote safe kit includes information about the ballot and identification requirements. It lets students know when and where they can vote. We have a polling place on campus as well and it includes an individually wrapped mask and sanitizing wipes," said Dr. Sanne Rijkhoff, a mentor for the students.

The grant money will be used to continue the mission of voting participation. The students said winning a grant doesn't mean the works stops there because their mission goes beyond the classroom.

"An opportunity for change and an opportunity to let our legislators know our opinions and amplify our voices," Maldonado added.

"Whenever you go out, your voice is heard and the changes that you want, you'll see them," said Anthony Ortiz, a senior Political Science major.