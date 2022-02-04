TAMUCC students volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

The National Society of Leadership and Success assisted at 20 different locations across the Coastal Bend today as part of their commitment to serving the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi were on hand to help volunteer with Habitat for Humanity Saturday afternoon.

The Island University's chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success is the largest Leadership Honor Society in the United States. Their mission is to participate in community events and non-profit projects.

Lauren Breckenridge said it was a wonderful way to spend the day, helping those in need, and she hopes to inspire others who are looking to do the same, "I think, wherever you are, your community is not only providing for you just a home and a community. So, you can do whatever you can to give back to them."

