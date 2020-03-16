CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi put out a Code Blue Monday afternoon to let students know there are going to be some big changes to their classes this Spring semester.

TAMUCC will be transitioning all face-to-face lectures to fully online courses for the remainder of the semester.

It was just last week when TAMUCC, along with Texas A&M University-Kingsville, extended their Spring Breaks by a week due to concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

TAMUCC officials released an announcement Monday stating: "Although we still have no confirmed cases in Nueces County, the virus continues to spread in other areas of the country. As a result, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will transition the face-to-face component of lecture classes to fully online learning for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. This includes comprehensive exams and thesis/dissertation defenses. The University is in the process of developing guidance for classes that require in-person attendance, such as clinicals and labs. Further information will be sent directly to students in those courses by Monday, March 23."

For students, campus will remain open and housing, health, library and food services will continue operating. Computer labs will be reorganized to ensure social distancing, and tutoring and advising will be available by appointment both in person and online.

TAMUCC is also working with event organizers to cancel events between now and the end of the semester that are expected to have an attendance of 50 or more.

