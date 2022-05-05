TAMU-CC partners with Texas State Aquarium for underwater research

The university’s Scientific Dive Training Course prepares students for conducting ocean research in a controlled environment.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are taking a deep dive into underwater research.

In a partnership with Texas State Aquarium, the university’s Scientific Dive Training Course prepares them for conducting ocean research in a controlled environment.

“It’s getting students access to the aquarium," TSA President and CEO Jesse Gilbert said. "In this case, they can dive with sharks, they can dive with fish, and they can kind of hone in their diving skills around animals because that is a little bit different. Then, when you get out into the field, it makes it a little less scary, if you will.”

The Island University and aquarium have worked together for decades. Marine biology students, like Aaron Catozzi, use dives like these to get ready for field work after graduation. When it comes to practice, visibility makes all the difference.

“If you were diving in the channel of Corpus Christi, your visibility would be like six inches," Catozzi said. "Whereas here you actually get really good experience, like, seeing the actual organisms, IDing them, counting them out, and really getting a feel for how it’s actually going to be.”

Students like Catozzi have to do eleven dives and accumulate six hours of bottom time to be best prepared for diving professionally. They work with safety experts like Shannon Hunt to learn how to dive and conduct research simultaneously.

“Each dive that we’re able to go into, here, at the aquarium," Hunt said. "Then directly transfers into that more confidence and the better ability to maneuver and be comfortable in the water. So, each dive that they’re able to do here is just improving their skills for out in the open ocean.”

And when it comes to the sea life they share the water with, like sharks, Catozzi says there is no reason to worry.

“These sharks," Catozzi said. "I’ve been to the aquarium countless times. They pretty much just swim on a circular track, round and round they go. I’ve also dived with them and, basically, if you stay out of their way, they’re nothing.”

Catozzi currently works part-time at the aquarium and wants to one day work on a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration research vessel. The aquarium also uses these dives to see if they are a good fit to work for them full-time.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.