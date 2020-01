CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black History Month begins Feb. 1, and it recognizes the accomplishments and achievements of African American culture.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will host various events during Black History Month.

On Monday, Feb. 10, there will be a campus conversation.

Feb. 18, the university will hold an MLK awards ceremony and performance.

A gospel explosion will take place Feb. 23.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: