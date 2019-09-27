CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a topic many find hard to talk about -- veterans committing suicide -- but one student organization at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi wants to bring the issue to the forefront of our minds during a special fundraiser.

It's called the 20K Ruck Sack March. Students and members of the community alike will carry rucksacks filled with non-perishable food items on a 20K marathon to raise awareness for the number of suicides committed by veterans.

"Suicide awareness is something near and dear to our heart," TAMUCC Student Government Association President Jay Gray said. "As veterans, most of us know somebody that we lost to suicide either while we were in or when we got out, so we thought this was an event that basically got our names written all over it."

The march starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Island University. Food items donated will be given to Izzy's Food Pantry, the on-campus food pantry at TAMUCC.

