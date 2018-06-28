Texas A&M University-Kingsville is one step closer to finishing a multi-million dollar project that will pave the way for future music majors.

The project has been 20-plus years in the making, and TAMUK is celebrating the near completion of their music hall. The final beam was put in place Thursday bringing the new music hall halfway to completion.

"We're on to the home stretch to get the building enclosed and on to the finishes," David Gutierrez said.

The music department continues to expand, and the solution is to develop their resources.

"It is one of our signature programs. You go to any school district anywhere in South Texas, and you're going to find a Javelina graduate," said Brad Walker, vice president for advancement.

The project is now coming to fruition thanks to the support of many in the community.

"It takes a lot of help from a lot of people to get that done. So this really is an investment in our future for South Texas," Walker said.

The new facility will be three times larger, with new recital halls, fifty practice rooms and even a recording studio.

"These facilities will help us rather than hinder us as it's been in the past," Walker said.

Dr. Paul Hageman sits as chair of the music department with students being the focus of the new building.

"We've waited years for this kind of structure. Our students deserve a building that matches their abilities and their dreams. It's a great feeling of anticipation," Hageman said.

The music hall is set to open in September of 2019 in time for that academic year.

