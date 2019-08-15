CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rare miracle has reunited a Texas A&M University-Kingsville graduate with his college ring weeks after losing it in the ski basin on Padre Island.

It was a typical Sunday for Ashley Clawson out at the ski basin with her son six-year-old son Luke.

"I was in the water," Luke said. "I decided to go near the beach. I was running up there, I saw some gold so I go to pick it up."

That's when Luke came across a commemorative item.

"I thought it was pirate's gold but it was a college ring," Luke said.

It belonged to a TAMUK graduate. Luke's mother posted a picture of the ring on Facebook and it was promptly shared more than 1,700 times.

Meanwhile, just when college graduate Jacob Byerly thought he would have to buy another ring, the unexpected happened.

"What a sign. He gets out of church and he has this message that someone found his ring from several weeks back," Clawson said. "Very excited that he was able to get his ring back."

Byerly was at the ski basin three weeks prior. That's when he lost it. It had slipped off his finger while he was pushing a boat, and despite the attempts of many there to find the lost ring, it never turned up. Then, a week before the ring was found, the Big Ski Bash event brought hundreds to the basin. All those feet apparently kicked the ring back up on the shoreline.

Meanwhile, Clawson said she's happy that her son was able to get a lesson in morals.

"Setting an example for our son," Clawson said. "Because it's the right thing to do."

