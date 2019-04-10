KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Texas A&M University Kingsville graduate made international headlines after competing in the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Jeron Robinson was the only United States athlete that competed in the men's high jump final in Doha, Qatar. Robinson placed ninth in the qualification event and 11th overall in the final.

Robinson is currently ranked 10th in the world for high jump.

During the 2017 World Championship, Robinson placed 24th in high jump and missed out on the finals.

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the high jump start on June 19, 2020.

