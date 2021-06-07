Javelina Rebound program will wipe out debt some students gained during the pandemic

The debt has kept some from registering for classes or accessing their university transcripts.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Around 800 students who owe the university money will have the debt paid off thanks to the university's newest program called "Javelina Rebound."

It uses money from the federal government higher education emergency relief fund to cover the debt students have on books. The debt has kept some from registering for classes or accessing their university transcripts.

Students must have been enrolled in classes beginning in the summer of last year to the spring of this year to be eligible for the program.

"This aid will be applied to students account so students who qualify for this program actually do not have to do anything," Dr. Rito Silva with enrollment services said.

"They just need to check their student portal and find out that the hold has been removed and that's going to be it."

Students who qualify will now have their debts paid off and will be able to enroll in summer classes.

