TAMUK announces new tuition assistance program

The program will allow qualified candidates to receive four years of college for free.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University Kingsville announced that they will be receiving a new tuition assistance program.

The program will essentially cover the tuition of students whose family makes less than $65,000, and meet other criteria. The program is called the Javelina Promise.

President of Enrollment at TAMUK Rito Silva said that the program will help students pursue their bachelors degree at zero cost to the student.

"It's a very historic day for Texas A&M University Kingsville, were going to announce the Javelina Promise Program," Silva said. "That is where students whose families make $65,000 or less can come to school for four years. So you can get your bachelors degree for free. So it is a very special announcement for us."

The university has been around for almost a hundred years, as one of the oldest higher education institutions in South Texas.

In a statement the university said it is committed to providing a world class education for students and removing financial barriers for them as well.

