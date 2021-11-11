TAMUK unveils brand new Military and Veterans Resource Center

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville showed a lot of appreciation toward South Texas veterans with a new addition to their campus -- the Military and Veterans Resource Center.
Along with their annual Veterans Day ceremony, TAMUK officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new facility.
The Center has been in the making for the past four months and officials with the University said it is a safe space for veterans. It provides a quiet study area with access to a printer and computer, as well as other resources they need to be successful and to feel supported on campus.
Vice President for Enrollment Services and Student Affairs Rito Silva said the success of veterans means a lot to the university.
"We care for them very much and their success is our success, Silva said. "And the other thing I want is, I want this resource center to be used constantly by out veterans, by former veterans alumni here, and even by our faculty. This is their place, they deserve this place and I'm hoping every time I pass by here I see it packed with veterans."
Silva said that veterans on campus deserve nothing less, and that he is proud to provide this space for them as a token of appreciation and support.
