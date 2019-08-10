KINGSVILLE, Texas — Nicole Murff of the Texas A&M University-Kingsville volleyball team is being talked about nationwide.

She's small but tough. If you try to score on her -- well, that's just not going to happen. Murff is currently not only leading the Lone Star Conference in total amount of digs, but she's leading in the nation too.

"It said come check out the best libero in the conference, and I knew that I was ranked number one in the conference for my digs," Murff said.

Assistant Volleyball Coach Joe Morales was amazed by what Murff accomplished, but he was not surprised. He said the athlete can change the atmosphere of the court when she's out there.

"Every time she's on the court, they have a trust with her," Morales said. "They know when Nicole is on the court, so they can always turn to her to calm the situation or make the plays that need to be made."

Murff said she's grateful for the recognition, but she doesn't plan on stopping there.

"But I still feel like there's a lot more that I can improve on and I can just keep on getting better," Murff said.

All celebration aside, Murff and the rest of her teammates know where there real focus lies.

"At the end of the day, we want a W," Head Coach Tanya Allen said.

