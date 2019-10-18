CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From coaching staff to the players, there's been a lot of new faces coming through the women's basketball program at Texas A&M University -Kingsville.

There is a new Javelina in town with the women's basketball coaching staff.

"Our new coaches really came in and just shifted the whole atmosphere and shifted the whole program," senior guard Danielle Meador said.

Head coach Michael Madrid is the latest addition to the coaching staff.

Madrid's first goal is to figure out who exactly this team is.

"Our number one job is to get to know them. To build relationships with them," Madrid said. "The best teams I've ever been around are family-oriented, and so as much as we possibly can, we want to try to do things together."

Madrid knows the game better than anyone in the gym. Madrid coached every level of collegiate basketball and came to Javelina nation from the University of Texas at El Paso, where he was the associate head coach.

"We just want people to come out and be proud of our program, and we want to put a product on the floor that people will be proud of as well," Madrid said. "If we can go 1-and-0 every single day, then at the end of the year, we're going to be as good as we can be."

"To win a lot of games," freshman guard Madison Lucas said.

"To win lots of games this year," senior guard Danielle Meador said.

Madrid has some high expectations, and the players plan to rise to the occasion.

"Coach always says that we don't overachieve; our achievement is just higher than everybody else's. Everybody else just under-achieves," Lucas said.

For Madrid, it's about playing for greatness on the wooden floor but also striving for what's ahead.

"When they graduate, that's going to be the biggest win we have. Then just seeing them being successful after they leave Kingsville is pretty important to me as well," Madrid said.

