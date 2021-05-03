TAMUK's Citrus Center loses half of their crop after Texas freeze

WESLACO, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville has a research facility in Weslaco, Texas, called the Citrus Center, and its grapefruit and orange trees were hit as hard as everyone else's in the Valley.
The research farm not only works to support the citrus industry, but grows its own crop to help fund the work there. They said during a good year, the research center can produce a gross of $600,000. $350,000 of that goes back into the farm, and the $250,000 that's left over goes back into paying for the operation.
"We will be short $200,000-$250,000 a year because, as I told you, this year half of our crop is gone," said Professor Mamoudou Setamou at the TAMUK Citrus Center.
The research center also works to find new ways to fight pests and diseases.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.
- When Nueces County can expect to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- More than 100,000 pounds of dead fish have now been removed from canals on Padre Island