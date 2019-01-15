KINGSVILLE, Texas — Some students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville are hoping to become veterinary technicians, and they received some great news on Monday.

TAMUK's Veterinary Tech Club was rated the best of the best by the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America.

Veterinary technicians are the equivalent of a nurse in the world of animal care, and when it comes to four-year vet tech programs, TAMUK's is one of only 23 in the nation, and the only one in Texas.

"They're always out in the community trying to help out any way they can with animal issues, just educating in general," said Christine Hoskinson, assistant director of TAMUK's vet tech program.

Tiffany Pope is an instructor for the program. She said the club ticked off all the boxes to be considered the best.

"Students supporting each other and really getting into the community," Pope said. "I'm really proud of the students."

The students not only help animals within Kingsville but they travel to smaller towns to lend a hand.

Berenise Villes is the vet tech club president. She said the organization assists a woman at a barnyard sanctuary an hour away in Sandia, Texas.

"I think it's just her and one other person, so having like 30 of us come and help her is really beneficial," Villes said.

The club has only existed for a little over two years, so Villes said she is grateful their work has already been recognized. The club gets to share their experience next month at the FFA Veterinary Science Invitational.