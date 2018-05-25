South Texas is known for its humid and hot weather, which is the perfect combination for insects big and small.

Recently residents in the Coastal Bend have reported tarantula sightings.

"The tarantula we deal with most commonly in this area is the Texas Brown Tarantula," said Vic Valentine of ABC Home & Commercial Services.

Valentine said the spiders are not dangerous. If you are bitten by one it's comparable to a bee sting, and as long as you don't bother them, they won't bother you.

"What I recommend is that you do leave it alone," Valentine said. "That you don't become aggressive toward it, and you go back to the same place tomorrow and you probably won't see it."

Valentine said the large spiders are actually great for controlling insects around your home.

"They love insects," Valentine said. "They love crickets, grasshoppers. They love other spiders."

If you have a brown tarantula in your area, you could have spider pest control for years. The female tarantulas can live up to 40 years.

If you are concerned about a type of spider in your area, call a professional to assess the situation at 361-884-8214.

