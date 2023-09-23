Houston-area Target's now offering Starbucks in drive-up orders

Customers who order from Target's free drive-up service can now add Starbucks menu items to their orders and have them delivered with the rest of the order.

HOUSTON — Houston-area Target stores are offering a new way for customers to get their caffeine fix.

Customers who order from Target's free drive-up service can now add Starbucks menu items to their orders and have them delivered with the rest of the order.

"The new service builds upon Target's more than 20-year-partnership with Starbucks and is the latest example of Target's continued investment in same-day services," the company said in a news release.

Target said that by October, all locations that offer drive-up services and have a Starbucks will have the new service.

Here's how Target says it works:

After a guest places a drive-up order at a participating Target store and receives notification that it’s ready to pick up, they will indicate they are on the way in the Target app.

The guest will then receive a prompt in the app to place a beverage or food order from the Starbucks Café menu. They make their Starbucks selection, click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order.

The guest parks in the Drive Up parking area and taps “I’m here” in the Target app. A Target team member then delivers the freshly prepared Starbucks order — along with the guest’s Drive Up purchase — to their car for free.

“We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run," said Target Chief Stores Officer Mark Schindele. "This one-of-a-kind service – available only at Target – is the latest example of how we’re innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests.”