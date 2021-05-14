Target pulls all trading cards, like Pokemon, off store shelves

Beginning May 14th, Target will no longer sell MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards in stores

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Target has temporarily pulled all trading cards off its store shelves. The move comes after reports of fights and theft over trading cards.

A Target spokesperson tells FOX43, "The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com."

Since the pandemic started, the value of trading cards has skyrocketed. With reports of some cards bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

About a week ago, police in Wisconsin say, four men assaulted another man as he left a Target over a disagreement over sports trading cards.

There are also reports on social media that Walmart customers have seen signs in the store that they may also pull trading cards off shelves.