T&A's auto service holds 4th annual turkey dinner

It was a big turnout, and they say they are getting a bigger crowd every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this season of giving T&A's auto service held their 4th annual turkey dinner.

The auto shop located on staples put on quite a spread with all the fixings of a traditional thanksgiving meal.

It was a big turnout, and they say they are getting a bigger crowd every year.

The owner, Antonio Cortez spoke with 3NEWS and said that while this event is by far their biggest, they do what they can to help out the community year around.

"It's a rush. I get a little rush out of this. I like it. I enjoy it. Some of these girls here do this every Sunday. They feed at artesian park and stuff like that so they're really doing it." Cortez said.

The auto shop owner also wanted to wish everyone a happy thanksgiving.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.