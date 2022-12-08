TASO meets at Tuluso-Midway ISD to discuss further details on the new 'Three Strike Policy'

The rule adds a layer of protection for referee officials against hyperactive fans who tend to get out of control.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As fall sports kick off, Texas officials from all over the state met at Tuloso-Midway, Saturday morning, to address some major rules.

One of the rules discussed adds a layer of protection for referee officials against hyperactive fans who tend to get out of control.

TASO Football Board Vice President Joe Hilliard told 3NEWS, "It's hard to get officials, and when you get them, it's hard to keep them, because they get abused out there on the field. They get abused by the fans, so we're doing something to try to protect the officials."

Many athletes and fans have witnessed unpleasant shouting toward referee officials in the past.

Robert Trevino officiated for 31 years as past president of the TASO Board. "There's no way somebody gets on this field without being certified, so everybody needs to understand that we're out there to administer a game with the rules," Trevino said.

"We're having where fans are following officials to the car and threatening them, so we just have to put a stop to it," Hilliard added.

The Texas Association of Sports Officials have created a new policy that could remove officials from a school. After three strikes, the school has to come up with a plan to put an end to the ongoing abuse.

"If any school gets more than three incident reports reported in any sports combined, then it will go to a president's council to review," Hilliard explained. "If it's satisfactory, then we'll see how it works. If it's not, then TASO will pull all officials from all sports until they correct the issue and the culture at that school."

The brand new policy, now in effect, will cause games to be cancelled if a referee is not present. The policy covers all of Texas.

"We cover everything from Port Lavaca, Victoria, down to Kennedy, Refugio, three rivers, down to Riviera, Benavidez, those areas and everything in between is our area," Trevino said.

The policy is also a push to recruit officials and an effort to keeping them on board them as well.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.