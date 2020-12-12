First-ever Taste of Texas Hemp Cup brings farmers to Hays County

Hemp farmers from around Texas competed in several categories, including best hemp flower.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The first-ever Taste of Texas Hemp Cup happened on Saturday, and it brought hemp farmers from all over Texas to Hays County.

The event, presented by 1937 Apothecary and Grow House Media, started at noon at the Lala Park event venue near San Marcos and Wimberley.

Hemp farmers from around Texas competed in several categories, including best hemp flower.

Hemp has been known to be used for things like textiles and CBD products. It's like marijuana, except with low levels of the element that gets you high.

Texas legalized hemp farming last year, and farmers are now seeing their first harvests.

Some of them, like Fairleigh and Bowen Rose of Rose Cannabis, came all the way from southeast Texas just to compete and show their products off.

"Our main thing is to really hear what these judges have to say about our product. This has been a year of new learning experiences. This is our first time doing a little shop or setup. We don't know, so we're learning. This is our first time. We're excited," they said.

Scott Meiers, cattle farmer and general partner of Texas Premium Hemp Products, told KVUE he took an interest in hemp farming after seeing the difference CBD made for one of his loved ones.

"My nephew was autistic and non-verbal and ... wouldn't play or mess round with all the other kids. He got some CBD from somewhere and he started chatting and having fun and making jokes, and it really turned his life around," Meiers said.

In addition to the competition, the event featured a live band, food trucks and drinks.