NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Property tax appraisals began going out to residents last week. There will be some changes as to how you file a protest because of COVID-19.

Nueces County Chief Appraiser Ronnie Canales says 147,000 tax appraisals have been sent out so far and there will be many more sent out before the end of May. Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Canales says very little has changed.

"We basically closed the office down to the public, which means that we're dealing with you through your computer, laptop, email, e-files, your telephone, and your cell phone...that's how we're doing what we need to do here," Canales said.

Canales also saying there are no extensions for payments or filing an appeal this year. He says if anyone has questions they should call the office at (361) 881-9978.

