Tax assistance program offers to file your taxes for free in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is once again helping residents save money on having to pay to file their taxes.

This year, VITA is offering a free drop-off service to households that had incomes of $66,000 or less.

IRS certified volunteers will help you through the process.

United Way is asking eligible residents to drop off their tax documents at one of their four VITA sites in Corpus Christi. Click here for a list of what you need to drop off.

Officials with VITA said their websites will open sometime in February to offer online help.

This year's tax deadline is April 15.

