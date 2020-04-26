Hurricane season is just around the corner, and now is the time to purchase emergency preparation supplies.

This is a tax-free weekend for emergency supplies, and the list of items is very specific. It includes household batteries, fuel containers, flashlights priced under $75, hurricane shutters, and emergency ladders priced less than $300. Portable generators priced at less than $3000 are also included on the list.

One of those stores loading up on those supplies is Academy Sports and Outdoors.

There are many things that are not included as part of the tax-free weekend though such as medical mask face masks, cleaning supplies, and disinfects, and bleach wipes. Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex, and other gloves used in the healthcare industry.

Supplies such as toilet paper or paper towels are not included as well.