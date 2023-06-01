Tax preparer gets 18 months in prison for defrauding government

Jeannette Villarreal and her two daughters all pled guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government charges in July.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local tax preparer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison and will have to pay a $15,000 fine after admitting she prepared and filed fraudulent tax returns over a four-year period.

Jeannette Villarreal, who did business under the company name J&G Armadillo's Tax Service and Reals Tax Service, pled guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States charges in July 2022, as did her daughters Leannette Villarreal and Zeannette Salazar.

In the federal government's case, it outlined how the women filed tax returns on their clients' behalf that reported inaccurate earnings, made up charitable contributions, and applied improper tax credits.

This ultimately cost the government money, resulting in their conviction.

“These three tax preparers not only betrayed the trust of their clients, who counted on them to prepare accurate returns, they betrayed the trust of all taxpaying Americans,” said IRS' - Criminal Investigation’s Houston Field Office Special Agent in Charge Ramsey E. Covington.