Corpus Christi (KIII News) — 3News reporter Taylor Alanis had a busy Thursday morning reading to students at JFK Elementary School.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month Taylor was invited to the school to read to students.

Taylor read Senorita Gordita which is a Latin version of the gingerbread man.

Hispanic Heritage Month lasts until Oct. 15.

