Taylor Swift timeline: Here's when everything opens at AT&T Stadium, from parking to doors

ARLINGTON, Texas — Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

And the Swifties are expected to turn out in numbers. If you're heading to the concert this weekend, below is a quick timeline, via AT&T Stadium's website, on when everything opens.

Before we get into the specifics, a few things to note: Swift will have a pair of openers each night; Muna and Gayle on Friday night and beabadoobee and Gracie Adams on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Also, Swift's setlist for the Eras Tour is said to be 44 songs and lasting around three hours. So, based on the timeline below, she'll *likely* be taking the AT&T Stadium stage around 8 p.m. But don't you'll want to get there with plenty of time to spare, especially because of parking.

One more thing: The timeline below is the same for each night this weekend:

2 p.m. - AT&T Stadium Parking Lots Open

2:30 p.m. - Miller Lite House Opens for VIP 1 and 2 package holders

3:30 p.m. - Early stadium access opens for VIP 1 and 2 package holders

3:30 p.m. - AT&T East Plaza and Miller Lite House opens for ticketed guests

4:30 p.m. - AT&T Stadium opens for all guests

6:30 p.m. - Show begins

11:10 p.m. - Estimated time for the show to end

If you're driving to any of those events, "no parking zones" activate Thursday and last through Sunday. Be sure to check out the maps on the city’s website before you leave.

A spokesperson for AT&T told WFAA since our investigation into its rideshare lot aired in October 2022, they've made changes to make the rideshare lot more safe and organized, including:

Increased static signage to the rideshare lot

Sending a push notification in the Cowboys/SeatGeek app on how to get to the rideshare lot towards the end of events

Started doing an egress PA loop with info on how to get to ride share (attached audio)

For Taylor Swift's show weekend, AT&T Stadium will: