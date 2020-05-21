CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've seen businesses big and small continuing to adapt and find ways to keep their doors open while following all the safety guidelines.

The same goes for TCB tax service. They've started a curbside service to continue assisting their customers with taxes, unemployment, and most recently, stimulus checks.

"We wanted to help our customers, we love helping our customers, our customers are important to us and here at TCB we're a family," tax preparer Melissa Lugo said.

A reminder for those of you who have not filed your taxes, the deadline was extended to July 15.

