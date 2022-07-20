TCEQ grants hearing in proposed desal plant

The Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association told 3NEWS that their goal is to preserve the bay's health and resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ruling on Wednesday by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality set up a possible road block for the Port of Corpus Christi's proposed desalination plant.

The TCEQ will allow what's called a "contested case hearing" for a group challangening the Port's water right permit.

It's a permit that is necessary to the Port's plan for a desal plant on the La Quinta Channel.

The group challangening that permit is the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. They told 3NEWS that their goal is to preserve the bay's health and resources.

"Desal is the worst idea you can possibly have in a fragile environment like Corpus Christi Bay. This is purely for industrial use. They do not take in the consideration the residents of San Patricio county," said Patrick Nye, President of the Watch Association.

A spokesperson for the Port sent 3NEWS the below statement:

The Port of Corpus Christi continues to believe the TCEQ staff and commission are making the best decisions to protect the environment, and we remain committed to supporting a path for drought-proof water supplies for the Coastal Bend.

As part of the contested case hearing, both the environmental group and the Port will offer evidence and answer questions under oath.

From there, the TCEQ will make its final decision.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.