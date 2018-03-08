PORTLAND (Kiii News) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is inviting the public to a hearing before they approve an air quality permit application for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

Gulf Coast Growth Ventures is the group working on a $12 billion Exxon plastics plant between Portland and Gregory in South Texas. The company still needs the state to approve their air quality permit.

Next month the group will meet with the TCEQ at the Nueces County Courthouse. The meeting will give residents a chance to contest the approval of the permit.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

