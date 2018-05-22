The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is set to host a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss the air permit requests that Exxon has made for its proposed $12 billion plastics plant in Portland.

Exxon is set to build its $12 billion plastics plant between Portland and Gregory. The company still needs the State to approve its wastewater permit, and on Tuesday Texas will hold a public meeting to discuss the company's air quality permit request.

Kiii-TV news reporter Michael Gibson was out at Gregory-Portland High School's Charlotte Brown Performing Arts Theater for the meeting.

