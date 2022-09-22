After EPA consultation, TCEQ grants Port of CC a permit for desal plant

The move comes despite local activists' objections to the project

The Port of Corpus Christi is one step closer to getting its desalination plant.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality granted the port’s application for a water-rights permit for its proposed Harbor Island Desal Plant on Thursday.

This comes two weeks after a contested hearing in which local environmental groups were allowed to present evidence that the proposed seawater desalination plant would adversely impact Corpus Christi Bay.

Harbor Island sits directly across from Port Aransas along the ship channel.

There are at least seven groups who wanted the TCEQ to deny the permit.

Those include the ‘Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association’ and the ‘Coastal Alliance to Protect our Environment.’

The Environmental Protection Agency also weighed-in with concerns, prompting commissioners to delay their ruling.

After weighing-in with the EPA, the Port of Corpus Christi was given the go-ahead to move toward the next steps in building the plant.