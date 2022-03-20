TDEM asks residents to report property damage caused by fires

Damage to homes and businesses can be reported by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage survey.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking residents affected by the devastating wildfires sweeping across Texas and fire weather conditions continue to threaten large portions of the state, to report property damages.

Damage to homes and businesses can be reported by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. The details provided in the survey assist emergency management officials across the state have an understanding of damages sustained and help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify needs for immediate resources such as food and shelter.

“Sharing information through the iSTAT damage survey provides critical details to emergency management officials at the local and state levels about the extent of damage that has occurred during this wildfire outbreak,” Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said in a TDEM press release. “Texans can help the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including pertinent details about any losses.”

The survey can be filled out online, in English and Spanish, by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on Wildfire Outbreak March 17th.

Reporting damage through iSTAT surveys is voluntary and is not a substitute for reporting damage to insurance agencies and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

TDEM has published a tutorial video explaining the iSTAT surveys on its Facebook page.