TEA, CCISD update policy regarding absences related to COVID-19

Students in Corpus Christi ISD who must stay home due to a COVID-19 infection will have options for remote learning starting Monday, August 16.

Friday, the Texas Education Agency released new guidance for school districts on how to address absences due to COVID-19.

In response, CCISD is preparing an option called remote conferencing for students who are unable to attend school due to temporary medical conditions.

CCISD officials said remote conferencing is a Texas Education Agency approved method of instruction for students who meet two certain requirements.

Student is unable to attend school because of a temporary medical condition

-AND-

Total amount of remote conferencing instruction does not exceed more than 20 instructional days over the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year.

One of the following requirements also must be met:

Student’s temporary medical condition is documented by a physician licensed to practice in the United States.

Documentation must include a statement from the physician that the student is to remain confined to their home or to a hospital.

Student has a positive test result for a communicable condition listed in 25 TAC §97.7. Texas Administrative Code (state.tx.us)

Student has been identified as having been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally:

If the documented temporary medical condition persists longer than 20 instructional days over the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year, a waiver request must be submitted and approved for an extension of remote conferencing.

Students in a remote-learning setting must not be taught by a teacher who is also teaching in-person students at the same time.

Officials said campuses will determine if a student qualifies for remote conferencing based on the criteria listed above and will notify the parents.

