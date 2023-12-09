T.E.A. delays accountability rating release

The TEA was supposed to release the reports on Sept. 28, but the agency said it needs more time to analyze its data.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency has announced a delay in the release of its A-F school accountability ratings.

The TEA was initially scheduled to release the reports on Sept. 28, but the agency said it needs more time to analyze its data. The new release date has been set for late October.

On Monday night, CCISD joined a lawsuit against proposed changes to the way TEA rates school districts. The petition was first started by Kingsville ISD and has since seen a growing number of school districts across the state take part.