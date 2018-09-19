Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Cosmetology students and instructors have some concerns about the Texas Education Agency's recent decision to reconsider funding career and technical education programs.

One of the programs that could be on the chopping block gives high school students who are interested in cosmetology a chance to get advance credit and even a license before they graduate. Some in the cosmetology industry said it's how they got their start, and how they became successful.

At Del Mar College's West Campus it's business as usual.

"Perms, men's cuts, women's cuts, highlights, balayage," said Araceli Lopez, a senior cosmetology student.

Lopez is in her third year of the college's cosmetology dual credit course.

"It's just the reaction that you get when you're done styling somebody, and they are like, 'Oh my God, I feel like a movie star,'" Lopez said.

Over seven different area school districts have kids in the 1,500-hour program.

"Without this program, I don't think I would've been able to afford to come out of high school, you know, out of pocket," Lopez said.

Under new revisions, CTE programs must reflect high wage and high demand jobs that earn over $35,000. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the average salary of cosmetologists in Texas is just over $28,000.

"This is a job you could take anywhere in the world and do, and you can have it as a backup plan. You could have it as a second job. You can make a full-blown career out of it," cosmetology instructor Lissa Gonzalez said.

According to Lopez, students already get a leg up in the workforce without paying the high price tag for training after graduation.

"The main reason that I would hate if they took programs like this away is because of the limitless possibilities and because of those soft skills. Those things that they are learning for any job," Gonzalez said.

The TEA is currently receiving feedback from instructors and students to find solutions, but they will finish their review process by spring 2019.

