CCISD gets a 'B' in Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its 2022 accountability ratings for school districts and campuses on Monday, with the Corpus Christi Independent School District receiving an overall grade of B.

“This rating is a direct result of everyone in our district working as a team to help our students recover from the academic impact of COVID,” CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in a news release. “Our work continues: we know we are progressing toward our goal of being named an ‘A’ district.”

These ratings have not been released since 2019 due to two years of COVID-19 related pauses. Across the state nearly 1,200 districts and 8,500 campuses were rated this year, with 25-percent of districts and 35-percent of campuses improving their letter grade from 2019.

564 schools received a D rating.

One CCISD campus in particular was excited about the new ratings -- Faye Webb Elementary School managed to grow their rating from a B in 2019 to an A.

"We basically took every kid and met about them and where they were, and then we set plans in place and did tutoring, small group instruction, and effective regular teaching in the classrooms," said Kristina Kahil, principal of Webb Elementary School. "My teachers are extremely dedicated."

According to Sandra Clement, Chief Officer of School Improvement for CCISD, students and staff buckled down to help raise their school's overall grade.

"It was a scary feeling this year because kids were just starting to get on board," Clement said. "Some were out. Teachers were out. People were still, and still are, still dealing with pandemic issues. On top of that, the learning loss that's occurred the last three years."

April Chapa Salinas is a fifth grade teacher at Webb Elementary School. She told 3NEWS what she thought was behind the success of the students.

"We consider the kids our kids. All of them," Salinas said. "Not just my kids and your kids, and that really makes a difference when they are all ours and we're going to all work in getting them up. So I think that's where it really lies in the collaboration and teamwork and the communication we have."

Now that Webb Elementary School has received an A rating, the pressure is going to be on to maintain that high mark. Everyone from the principal to the teachers feel that they are up to the challenge.

