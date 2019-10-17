CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School social studies teacher appeared in court Thursday after he turned himself in to the Nueces County Jail 24 hours prior.

47-year-old Anthony Quintanilla is accused of having an improper relationship with one of his students.

Attorney Ray Pena arrived in the court moments after opening the statement. Pena learned that Quintanilla was making a court appearance which came to a surprise to him.

"Well, my client was just brought in to have conditions read. Something that's usually done in the jail. You know we got to have a little media fest in there. Everybody gets to see him in orange clothes," Quintanilla's lawyer Ray Pena said.

Bond conditions were explained to Quintanilla by 105th District Court Judge Jack.

"If you do post bond, the conditions are gonna be a GPS, no contact with the victim or family, or anyone under the age of 17. If you do have children under the age of 17, your attorney can file the appropriate motions. No internet or social media," Pulcher said.

Quintanilla will be allowed to use some limited internet, but it will be monitored.

Pena reminds 3News that his client is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

"These are charges that have been made. We have to review the evidence obviously. I would just tell people and caution people that just an accusation like this will ruin a man's life. Accusations are not always true, and so that's what we are here to discover," Pena said.

Quintanilla remains in the Nueces County Jail on $300,000.

