Teacher Appreciation Day: Free car wash for educators and school staff at Quick Quack Car Wash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, Quick Quack Car Wash is celebrating all educators and staff today by offering a free car wash.
Teachers and school staff can stop by anytime between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.
All you have to do is show your ID badge.
"I can name all of my teachers from elementary, middle school, high school and even college," a spokeperson for the carwash said. "Those assigned projects, themed learning days and history games are something students will always remember. This is just a small way to let them know we are thinking about them and applauding all of the good work they do."
