Teachers in the Coastal Bend area were able to kick off summer by having fun at Schlitterbahn Riverpark and Resort Corpus Christi.

All teachers in the Coastal Bend with official school district faculty identification were allowed into the park for free. There were also coupons provided for family members.

Teacher appreciation food and drink specials were offered throughout the day in the Veranda Restaurant, and each teacher received an apple courtesy of the HEB Flour Bluff Store.

Schlitterbahn will be open everyday throughout June and July.

