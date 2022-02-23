Officials say Aaron Marshall surrendered on Wednesday and was booked into the Cass County Jail.

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — More details are being released about the recent arrest of an East Texas teacher/coach.

According to the Cass County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Feb. 20, they were asked to assist the Linden Police Department with a series of reported child sex crimes.

The DA's office says as a result of the investigation, they found Hughes Springs high school coach Aaron Michael Marshall, 38, had committed "numerous sex crimes against a child" from 2016-2020.

Officials say Marshall surrendered on Wednesday and was booked into the Cass County Jail.

On Thursday, Marshall was arraigned on the following charges:

Sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Indecency with a child by contact (6 counts)

His bond was set at $3.5 million.

The district says the alleged victim is not an HSISD student and Marshall has been placed on administrative leave.

"Our office is aware that Marshall was employed at the Hughes Springs High School as a coach at the time of his arrest," the district attorney's office said. "Marshall has served as a coach in numerous school districts in and around our area including Hooks ISD, Winona ISD, Dallas ISD, Jefferson ISD, Bloomburg ISD and Karnack ISD."