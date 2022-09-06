Teacher shares life saving decision in becoming bone marrow donor

20 years after signing up for the 'Be the Match' registry, Theresa Ramsey got the call. She was a perfect match for someone battling a type of blood cancer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local teacher shared her life saving decision to become a bone marrow donor and is encouraging others to do the same.

Theresa Ramsey who is a now a teacher for Gregory Portland Independent School District, signed up for the "Be the Match" registry when she was a student many years ago.

She signed up during a registration drive to help a friend who was diagnosed with Leukemia. But it wouldn't be until 20 years later when Ramsey was unexpectedly called to action.

"I was kind of surprised. I didn't realize that after 20 years they would still call for something like that," Ramsey said.

Despite the gap in time, Ramsey was just as willing to do her part to help someone battling a blood cancer or a blood disorder.

"It was no question, something I needed to do," Ramsey said.

She wasn't told much about the person she matched with, except that he was a adult male in another part of the world.

She did have some reservations about the process but her fears were quickly put to rest.

There is a misconception that the process requires a painful surgery, however officials with 'Be the Match' say the process is more like giving blood.

"The first thought was this surgery you have to do because when people think about bone marrow transplants they think about the surgery," Ramsey said. "She told me about this other process they do as well, where they connect you to an IV and it runs your blood through a machine, and it pulls out all the things they need."

While Ramsey was able to help provide a life saving donation, there are many others who continue to wait for their perfect match.

Leticia Mondragon with 'Be The Match' said every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a life threatening blood cancer. She said someone's match could come from anywhere in the world.

"When we go match a patient with a donor it doesn't have anything to do with blood types. It's all ethnic background," Mondragon said. "That is why we are hoping to register as many individuals of different ethnic backgrounds."

The need came during the last week of school for the 4th grade teacher, which meant missing the last couple of days. However, Ramsey said she had full support from students and staff.

"I talked to my students and told them what was going on and messaged the parents. We had our end of the year party early and I got to say good bye," Ramsey said. "It was a good cause and reason, and my kids were very excited I was doing something good for somebody."

Ramsey added that it all started with a simple cheek swab to register. She encourages residents to step up and consider doing the same.

"It's a simple thing you can do to save someone else's life," Ramsey said.

To join the registry or learn more just text kiiitv (all lowercase) to 61474.

Within 7-10 days you'll receive a cheek swab kit in the mail.

The age requirement is 18-40 to sign up. For more information head over to https://bethematch.org

