CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is that time of the year again for students across the Coastal Bend to begin STAAR testing.

The exams started Tuesday and continue Wednesday. They are required by the state to see if students are prepared to move on to the next grade level.

However, one congressman from Odessa, Texas, wants to get rid of the tests once and for all saying the nearly day-long exams are often times too stressful for students and not an effective way to measure how much students have learned.

Many educators believe, whether it's the STAAR exam or some other test, there will always be a need for some type of end-of-course exam.

"The fact is there has to be some type of assessment. You need to know what you know or don't know so that we can provide the necessary instruction needed to help you along," said Conrado Garcia, superintendent of the West Oso Independent School District.

Another representative from Fort Worth has filed similar legislation trying to limit the number of end-of-the-year exams. So far state lawmakers have not taken a vote on the matter.