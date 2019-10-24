CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some lucky educators were given flowers Wednesday by H-E-B in hopes that they will "petal" it forward.

Teachers at Los Encinos Elementary School were surprised with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

"I think they do a great job. It's a great way to thank them and bring a little happiness and joy to their day with flowers," public affairs specialist Gina Sanchez said.

The kind gesture is part of Heb's Petal It Forward campaign, which started five years ago.

"We're gonna give them two bouquets. one to keep and one to petal it forward," Sanchez said.

H-E-B visited several schools in Corpus Christi during the campaign. H-E-B gave back to some of the unsung heroes of the classroom.

"Sometimes we feel like okay, is anyone noticing? Are we being recognized? Not so much that we want the recognition, but it does feel good when you do," teacher Dr. Amelia Cantu said.

A thank you for the many minds they've molded and lives they've changed and "petaling" it forward to the people who've done that for them.

"It was a treat. What a surprise, and I appreciate it," teacher Carmela Galabeas said.

"She's wonderful, she's great. There's no way I could do this without her," Cantu said.

"I'm gonna give it to my grandma that works with me cause she works very very hard right along my side," Galabeas said.

"I feel very surprised and excited and shocked I didn't know what was going on," teacher Katie Perez said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: