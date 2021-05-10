Nominate a teacher for free Dunkin' coffee for a year on World Teachers' Day

One grand prize winner will be selected to receive free coffee for a year along with a well-deserved coffee break.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dunkin' wants to thank teachers across Texas for everything they do.

The coffee company announced its “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes. Guests can nominate a deserving Texas teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a Dunkin’ coffee break.

Starting on World Teachers’ Day, Tuesday, October 5, through Friday, October 15, guests can submit nominations by visiting http://www.dunkinpromotion.com/teacherwest and follow the instructions to complete the registration form. Guests can nominate up to three deserving teachers throughout Texas.

One grand prize winner will receive Free Coffee for a Year along with a well-deserved coffee break. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products to keep their school Runnin’ on Dunkin’!

As a way of saying “Thanks!”, Dunkin’ will also provide the first 50 teachers nominated with 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to share with their school’s staff. The VIP Cards are valid for a $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee every day through Monday, November 15.