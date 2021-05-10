Nominate a teacher for free Dunkin' coffee for a year on World Teachers' Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dunkin' wants to thank teachers across Texas for everything they do.
The coffee company announced its “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes. Guests can nominate a deserving Texas teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a Dunkin’ coffee break.
Starting on World Teachers’ Day, Tuesday, October 5, through Friday, October 15, guests can submit nominations by visiting http://www.dunkinpromotion.com/teacherwest and follow the instructions to complete the registration form. Guests can nominate up to three deserving teachers throughout Texas.
One grand prize winner will receive Free Coffee for a Year along with a well-deserved coffee break. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products to keep their school Runnin’ on Dunkin’!
As a way of saying “Thanks!”, Dunkin’ will also provide the first 50 teachers nominated with 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to share with their school’s staff. The VIP Cards are valid for a $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee every day through Monday, November 15.
“We all know teachers run on Dunkin’, so we wanted to find a way to show our appreciation for our educators and reward them for all their hard work during these challenging times in the classroom,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Our teachers have persevered despite difficulties thrown their way during the pandemic, and we’ve seen just how much they do and how their passion for helping students learn and grow has never stopped. Dunkin’ is honored to provide this fun reward for teachers to fuel up as a thank you for providing quality education to our local students.”