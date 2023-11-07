Corpus Christi teachers get 1.5K Mardel shopping spree to purchase school supplies

All the teachers expressed gratitude and mentioned that the grants alleviate some of the out-of-pocket expenses they incur when supplying their classrooms.

The All-Star Educators Program culminated on Tuesday with 10 teachers receiving grants for shopping.

The teachers were nominated to receive $1,500 grants to spend on school supplies.

Reliant Energy partnered with the Corpus Christi Hooks to make the event happen, and on Tuesday, four teachers gathered at Mardel's to fill their shopping baskets.

"I teach over at Ray and we have a very wide range of students with economic diversities," said Ray High School teacher Pedro Benavidez. "It's really not uncommon for me to give out pencils. I was talking to my wife last night about that. And our school district doesn't buy a lot of stuff too. But sometimes it's the weird things that are out there that aren't available in our stock room and other things like that that students always do need."

All the teachers expressed gratitude and mentioned that the grants alleviate some of the out-of-pocket expenses they incur when supplying their classrooms.

